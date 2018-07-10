Update: Cork firefighters contain latest blaze at city centre warehouse

Update 11.44pm: A garda investigation is expected to get underway in the morning to establish the cause of another serious blaze in a derelict warehouse in Cork city, which threatened a large paint depot.

Firefighters have, within the last half an hour, confirmed that they have managed to contain the blaze which broke out inside the disused warehouse on Devonshire Street West.

Initial fears for the safety of the adjoining Pat McDonnell Paint Store have now eased.

🚒🔥Update🔥🚒



Both stations are very empty at the moment. All crews are busy at a number of different incidents throughout the City.



Devonshire Street West building fire is now under control. Crews will remain at scene for sometime to damping down. #cork #fire pic.twitter.com/VJjJTc1H59 — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) July 10, 2018

Units of Cork City Fire Brigade will remain in the area for several hours dampening down the scene.

Firefighters tackled another fire in the same derelict warehouse in May.

Residents in the area have expressed concerns that it was being used by some homeless people for shelter, and as a drugs den.

The alarm was raised around 10pm and four units of the fire brigade, as well as an aerial platform, rushed to the scene.

Fire at the rear of Premises near Pat Mcdonnell paints, Avoid @EoinBearla @CBA_cork pic.twitter.com/xXpoalMhhD — Philip Gillivan (@PhilipGillivan) July 10, 2018

The building was well alight when they arrived.

Gardaí sealed off nearby roads and evacuated neighbouring buildings as fire crews began tackling the blaze.

There were genuine concerns that the Pat McDonnell premises and its contents, which include vast quantities of paint, was at risk.

There were fears that if the fire spread to this premises, the entire block could be at risk.

But the brigade has confirmed that that danger has now passed, and the scene, once deemed safe, will be handed over to gardaí in the coming hours for a forensic examination.

We currently have four units at a commercial fire on Devonshire Street West. Please stay clear of the area while crews deal with the incident. #Cork #Fire pic.twitter.com/4ZTwBm8hJG — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) July 10, 2018

Earlier, during a response to a separate incident, a fireman was injured as fire crews battled to save a house at risk from a gorse fire in the Glen area.

A high-pressure hose apparently struck the man in the chest and he was taken to hospital for assessment.

He was discharged from hospital later and is expected to make a full recovery.

Earlier: Four units of fire brigade tackling blaze in Cork city centre

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze in a building in Cork city centre tonight.

Four units of the city fire service are at the scene on Devonshire Street West.

They have advised people to avoid the area while they fight the blaze.

A fire broke out in a commercial premises on the same street in May.

It is believed the same building is on fire tonight.

The fire is close to a major paint shop and depot.