Update: Arlene Foster confirms DUP will not support Theresa May's Brexit deal

Update - 10.55am: Arlene Foster has confirmed that her party will not support Theresa May's Brexit deal.

The DUP leader stated that if the UK parliament backs the British Prime Minister's deal, the DUP will "review" the confidence and supply arrangement.

Her comments come an hour after EU leaders backed the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement.

It still needs the approval of the British Parliament and the European Parliament before it's ratified.

Speaking on The BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Arlene Foster re-iterated her party's position, saying: "What I can guarantee to you is, if this is what is coming and it looks very much like it is what's coming to Parliament, we will not be able to support that deal.

"There comes a time when everybody is very tired, everybody just wants to get it done, but we shouldn't just accept an outcome for the sake of it, we should try and get a deal that is good for everybody."

Earlier: Withdrawal agreement approval allows us to move on, says Varadkar

The Taoiseach has said the approval of the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement by EU leaders at a special summit will allow the talks to move on.

Leo Varadkar said he was pleased to be in Brussels to sign off on the deal, which he said represented the culmination of nearly two years of work.

The Taoiseach made the comments as he arrived at the Europa building for the European Council's special meeting on Sunday morning.

EU leaders from 27 member states approved the draft Withdrawal Agreement and a Political Declaration about the future relationship between the EU and the UK.

Speaking ahead of the meeting Mr Varadkar said: "It was a very difficult deal to negotiate.

"I anticipate that in the next couple of hours that agreement will get the assent of the 28 governments, 27 member states that are staying and also the government of the UK and that will allow us to move on."

Mr Varadkar said he still regretted the fact that the UK was leaving the European Union.

"The best outcome for Ireland, and I think for Europe and Britain, would be for the UK to stay in the European Union, to stay in the single market and customs union, but we respect their decision not to do that," he said.

Mr Varadkar added: "We spent two years trying to negotiate an agreement that protects our interests, our citizens and our economy.

"I believe we have that: an agreement which allows for an orderly withdrawal of the UK from the European Union, an agreement which protects the freedoms and rights of citizens, particularly the Common Travel Area, an agreement which provides a transition period during which we can negotiate a future relationship."

He added: "If that isn't successful then a backstop that kicks in that assures us that there will be no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. And we'll continue to have tariff free and quota free trade between Britain and Ireland which is very important for our economy."

The summit went ahead after Spain claimed the UK and European Union had agreed to its demands for guarantees over the status of Gibraltar.

British Prime Minister Theresa May held meetings with EU chiefs Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk on Saturday evening to finalise details.

While not necessary, the deal was also approved in the Irish parliament on Wednesday.

Earlier: EU endorses Brexit agreement, says Donald Tusk

The 27 European Union leaders have endorsed the Brexit deal, European Council president Donald Tusk said.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has warned Britain cannot expect to get a better Brexit deal if the British Parliament rejects the agreement hammered out by Theresa May.

His warning came as EU leaders gathered in Brussels endorsed the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement and the Political Declaration finally agreed with the commission last week.

Mr Juncker told reporters: "This is the deal. It's the best deal possible and the EU will not change its fundamental position when it comes to these issues," he said.

The announcement that the remaining 27 EU leaders had backed the plan came in a tweet from European Council president Donald Tusk barely 40 minutes after the meeting started.

EU27 has endorsed the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration on the future EU-UK relations. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) November 25, 2018

Mr Juncker's comments were echoed Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte who urged MPs to give their approval in next month's expected "meaningful vote" in the House of Commons.

"This is the deal on the table. I don't think there is anything more now. I don't want to contemplate a no vote. I think there will be a yes vote," he said.

"I think this is the best we can all do - both Theresa May and her Government as well as the European Union.

"I do think she has everything now to argue for a yes vote in the British Parliament."

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said the deal was a "necessary step" to prepare for the next phase of negotiations which the Government hopes will result in a wide-ranging free trade agreement.

"Now it is time for everybody to take their responsibility. This deal is a necessary step to build the trust between the UK and the EU we need to build," Mr Barnier said.

"The next phase is an unprecedented and ambitious partnership. We will remain allies, partners and friends."

Earlier: Taoiseach 'anticipates' assent from EU and UK for Brexit agreement

European leaders are meeting in Brussels this morning to sign off on the Brexit draft withdrawal agreement, writes Elaine Loughlin.

Arriving at the EU Council meeting, Leo Varadkar said today's meeting is the culmination of nearly two years of difficult talks and negotiations.

"Obviously we still regret the fact that the UK is leaving the European Union, the best outcome for Ireland and I think Europe and Britain would be for the UK to stay in European Union, to stay in the single market and customs union but we respect their decision not to do that so we spent two years trying to negotiate an agreement that protects our interests our citizens and our economy," said Mr Varadkar.

He said the agreement would allow for a transition period to negotiate the future relationship with the EU adding that if that isn't possible there will be a "backstop that kicks in that ensures us that there will be no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland".

Taoiseach @campaignforleo has arrived in Brussels for the special EU council to sign off on the Brexit draft withdrawal agreement #iestaff via @Elaine_Loughlin pic.twitter.com/vpUa6TJ307 — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) November 25, 2018

Mr Varadkar said: "A lot of work done over the past two years, a very difficult deal to negotiate, I anticipate that in the next couple of hours that agreement will get the assent of 28 Governments, the 27 members States that are staying and also the Government of the UK and that will allow us to move on."

Earlier: Varadkar confident Europe will approve Brexit deal

The Taoiseach has said issues remain to be ironed out with the Brexit withdrawal agreement but he is confident that Europe will give it the green-light.

Leo Varadkar described the draft deal as “the next best thing” to the UK staying in the European Union.

He made the comments before travelling from Dublin to Brussels with European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee to attend a special EU Council summit on Sunday.

The Taoiseach said: “There are a few issues to be ironed out but I am confident that we, as 27 countries, will be able give the green light on behalf of Europe to the withdrawal agreement.”

The summit will go ahead after Spain claimed the UK and European Union had agreed to its demands for guarantees over the status of Gibraltar.

British Prime Minister Theresa May held meetings with EU chiefs Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk on Saturday evening to finalise details.

While not necessary, the deal was approved in the Dail on Wednesday.

Mr Varadkar said it protected Ireland’s interests and gave people and businesses much needed certainty.

He added that there was “no other deal on the table”.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May and EU President Jean-Claude Juncker (Etienne Ansotte/EU)

Ms McEntee thanked the EU for its “unwavering support” in ensuring the Good Friday Agreement was protected.

She described the unity of the member states throughout the negotiations as “outstanding”.

“No matter what happens anywhere else, Ireland will remain a fully committed member of the European Union. It is our home and it is where we will stay,” she said.

- Press Association