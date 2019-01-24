Up to 6,000 women to have repeat smears after problems at lab

Around 6,000 women who had smear tests carried out by CervicalCheck are to be re-tested after a problem with one of its labs.

According to the Irish Independent, the lab developed an issue with its HPV screening which could lead to a risk of abnormalities being missed.

The Health Minister Simon Harris has been strongly criticised over problems relating to delays in smear test results.

The Dáil heard on Wednesday that waiting times for cervical smear tests were at crisis levels.

Meanwhile, it was announced that the State would fund the costs associated with the drug Pembro for cervical cancer patients who doctors deem suitable for treatment.

Labour Party Health Spokesperson, Alan Kelly, said delays in smear tests are having a knock-on effect on the service.

Mr Kelly said: "There are additional problems because women who are due there smears are now being delayed, but also women who need to be prioritised for smears are all put into the one bundle as regards delay here.

"There wasn't enough resources here when Minister Harris announced that there was going to be free smears for everyone in Ireland, and when he did so he should have ensured that there was more resources."