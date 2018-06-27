Up to 40,000 Ticketmaster customers may have been impacted by potential security breach

It is understood the personal information and credit card details of up to 40,000 Ticketmaster customers could have been stolen in a security breach.

Ticketmaster has informed its Irish customers about a potential security breach compromising payment details.

The ticketing service says the malicious software was found on a customer support product which was hosted by an external third-party supplier on the June 23.

In an email to customers, they say anyone who purchased or tried to purchase tickets on the site between February and June of this year could potentially be affected.

We recommend that you monitor your account statements for evidence of fraud or identity theft. If you are concerned or notice any suspicious activity on your account, you should contact your bank(s) and any credit card companies.

Ticketmaster says they are working with all the relevant bodies, while all notified customers have been asked to change their passwords when they next log in to their accounts.

We have created a dedicated website about the recent data security incident, please go to https://t.co/zzETGohwuE — Ticketmaster UK (@TicketmasterUK) June 27, 2018

- Digital Desk