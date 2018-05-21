With just five days left until polling day in the referendum on the Eighth Amendment, a youth organisation is predicting that up to 125,000 extra young people have registered to vote.

The National Youth Council of Ireland - which represents organisations working with over 380,000 young people nationwide - says the prediction is based on returns received by NYCI from councils to date.

The NYCI says - if replicated in all 31 city and county councils - this would indicate that up to 125,000 people were added to the supplementary electoral register between February and the recent May 8 deadline.

Meanwhile, the Union of Students in Ireland is helping young people to get home to vote with a new carpooling campaign.

It has launched a new platform called #VoterMotor giving students the opportunity to link up with others who are travelling to their local polling station on May 25.

