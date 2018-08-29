Unsecured load on lorry leads to Port Tunnel closure

The Dublin Port Tunnel is closed in both directions this afternoon following an incident involving an unsecured load on a lorry.

Emergency services and the Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene.

Traffic is heavy southbound from the M1/M50 Interchange on approach as a result.

The HGV ban for the city has been lifted.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Dublin

 

