Unsecured load on lorry leads to Port Tunnel closure
The Dublin Port Tunnel is closed in both directions this afternoon following an incident involving an unsecured load on a lorry.
Emergency services and the Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene.
Traffic is heavy southbound from the M1/M50 Interchange on approach as a result.
The HGV ban for the city has been lifted.
