Unsecured load on lorry leads to Port Tunnel closure

The Dublin Port Tunnel is closed in both directions this afternoon following an incident involving an unsecured load on a lorry.

Emergency services and the Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene.

Traffic is heavy southbound from the M1/M50 Interchange on approach as a result.

The HGV ban for the city has been lifted.

The Port Tunnel is currently closed Northbound and Southbound due to an incident. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/PzcGlMjp0g — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 29, 2018

We're responding to an incident in the Dublin Port Tunnel involving a unsecured load on a HGV. Northbound bore currently affected @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic #Dublin #fire #traffic pic.twitter.com/zbTLyofdb8 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 29, 2018

The 5 axle truck ban is now lifted in the City Centre, following the closure of the Port Tunnel earlier due to an incident — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 29, 2018

Digital Desk