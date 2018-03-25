Units searching for missing teenager Elisha Gault recover body

Emergency services have recovered a body in the search for missing teenager Elisha Gault.

Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 117, spotted the body in the River Suir, but the identity of the body has not yet been established, although it is said to be that of a female.

A team of nearby searchers and divers recovered the body from a place called Killowen just before 6pm.

The body has been transferred for a post-mortem at University Hospital Waterford and Gardaí are liaising with her parents, Gráinne and Cameron, and her extended family.

14-year-old Elisha Gault disappeared from Carrick-On-Suir eight days ago on March 17.