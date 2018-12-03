Unite to meet teachers affected by Grafton College closure

The Unite trade union will meet with teachers from Grafton College in Dublin today following the closure of the college.

Twenty-three teachers at the English language school have been left unpaid with reports that the college has been liquidated and intends to re-open at another location in 2019.

Unite says it will issue a full statement following the meeting.

It is reported that a further five administration staff have also been affected.

Ron Hassey, Unite regional organiser, said: "Our members contacted me on Saturday morning to say they hadn't been paid for the last week. It appears the school has shut down and the owners and senior management are not responding to phone calls or emails."

- Digital Desk