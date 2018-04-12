UNITE members at Irish Life begin strike over closure of pension scheme

UNITE says pensions are under assault around the country.

Members of the union at Irish Life are going on strike today in a bid to secure their own pensions.

They voted to take the action, after the company decided to close their Defined Benefit pension scheme from June 30 without union agreement.

Nearly 800 staff are downing tools for 24 hours at the pensions giant.

The union says Irish Life workers are on a "front line of a battle for decent pensions and retirement security".