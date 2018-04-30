Unique project sees old phone boxes fitted with defibrillators

A volunteer group is fitting defibrillators in old Irish telephone boxes in towns and villages across Ireland.

The idea is to make the AED locations easier to identify.

A public access defibrillator was installed at Crosshaven Road, Cork in 2017.

Damien Baker from Heart of Ireland says the first one was installed in Killarney two years ago.

"We're working on a project to see phone box defibrillators rolled out right across the country," said Mr Baker.

"A group of us identified that there was a lack of awareness around the location of public access defibrillators are.

"We're working in partnership with groups all across the country to see public access defibrillators placed in phone boxes to make people more aware of their locations."