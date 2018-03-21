Unique photo exhibition launched to mark World Down Syndrome Day

A unique photo exhibition has been launched in Dublin today to mark World Down Syndrome Day 2018.

World Down Syndrome Day is a global awareness day which has been celebrated all over the world since 2006.

Conor Byrne, Stillorgan, Dublin, pictured with his images in Powerscourt Townhouse, Dublin. Pic: Robbie Reynolds

The 'Who Am I?' exhibition is being held at Powerscourt Townhouse Centre in Dublin's city centre.

The 12 images aim to challenge perceptions of Down Syndrome in society and it will run until April 30.

The Minister of State with Special Responsibility for Disabilities, Finian McGrath TD will launch the exhibition this evening.

“The theme of the exhibition encapsulates so much of my thinking regarding people with a disability in society and that is ‘What I Bring to my Community’,” the Minister said.

Daragh Murphy, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Pic: Robbie Reynolds

“I want today and indeed everyday to be a day when people with Down Syndrome can be loud and proud of how they enrich us their families, the community in which they live and society generally.

"I hope today will raise awareness of Down Syndrome among the general public of what it means to have Down Syndrome, and how people with Down Syndrome play a vital role in our lives and communities”.

This Saturday, March 24, the annual Purple Run will be held in the Phoenix Park to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

Those looking to take part can register here.

Digital Desk