Unions call for urgent meeting with Irish Ferries to discuss pay plans for WB Yeats

British and Irish unions have called for an urgent meeting with Irish Ferries to discuss pay plans for a new 'super-ferry' due this autumn.

SIPTU, RMT and Nautilus are seeking assurances over conditions for the crew of the WB Yeats, which is expected to join the Dublin-Holyhead route in September.

SIPTU's Jerry Brennan says they want to ensure that new terms and conditions will not undercut existing arrangements on the Irish Sea.

He said:

We would like to have a meeting with the company and ask some relevant questions with regard to levels of income and pay and the hourly rates that seafarers working on the Irish sea are receiving. We are asking for assurances that seafarers will be paid national minimum wage.

WB Yeats.

