Unions call for urgent meeting with Irish Ferries to discuss pay plans for WB Yeats
31/07/2018 - 08:18:00
British and Irish unions have called for an urgent meeting with Irish Ferries to discuss pay plans for a new 'super-ferry' due this autumn.
SIPTU, RMT and Nautilus are seeking assurances over conditions for the crew of the WB Yeats, which is expected to join the Dublin-Holyhead route in September.
SIPTU's Jerry Brennan says they want to ensure that new terms and conditions will not undercut existing arrangements on the Irish Sea.
He said:
- Digital Desk
