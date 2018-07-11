Unions and management meet for talks to avert Ryanair pilots strike

Unions and management at Ryanair are set to meet today in an effort to break the deadlock over tomorrow's planned pilot strike.

The two sides will have talks at Dublin Airport around lunchtime.

However, Thursday's strike action by up to 100 pilots based in Dublin is set to go ahead.

The airline claims only flights to the UK will be affected and says passengers that have not been of informed of cancellations can assume their flight will go ahead.

Kenny Jacobs, the spokesperson for Ryanair, said: "What we've done is cancel flights on high-frequency routes to London and UK regional airports where we have got a lot of flights where customers can easily transfer to another flight."

The strike is being organised by members of the Irish Air Line Pilots' Association (IALPA), which is a branch of the Fórsa union.

The dispute centres on issues like union recognition, base transfers and seniority.

Ryanair has said the disruption is “unnecessary” and insisted it has already sent the FÓRSA union “written proposals on seniority, annual leave and base transfers.”

The Commission for Aviation Regulation has urged affected passengers to make themselves aware of their entitlements in the event the strike does go ahead.

If a flight is cancelled, the airline is obliged to offer: Re-routing as soon as possible

Re-routing at a later date at your convenience

A refund.

Full details of passenger entitlements are available here.