Unions agree to meet Bus Eireann management next month on pay issues

Management at Bus Eireann say the company is still on very fragile financial footing and their focus is on growth and an upcoming expansion of services.

Trade unions and management met earlier today, with the NBRU saying a pay rise for workers was more than overdue.

It comes exactly a year after they signed a deal at the Labour Court to end strike action by drivers.

The agreement included a review after 12 months.

General Secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union Dermot O'Leary says talks will continue next month.

Mr O'Leary said: "As part that Labour Court recommendation there was a review clause to look at pay, so we've invoked that clause over the last number of weeks and wrote to Bus Eireann and said look, we've done most of the heavy lifting, we've become more efficient, we've done what we were asked to do, it's now time to treat staff in a proper fashion when it comes to pay.

"Today, we've met the company, we've now actually agreed with the company that there will be dialogue commencing on the 18th of June where all grades' pay issues will be addressed and obviously we are entering discussions on that basis."

SIPTU representatives also met with the management to discuss the funding of the service and pay increases for staff.

SIPTU's John Murphy, said: “The meeting today was constructive with all sides stating their position.

“While the financial position of the company has improved due to efficiencies provided by our members under the Labour Court recommendation, the problem of severe underfunding of Bus Éireann remains.

SIPTU representatives and our members have no wish to engage in a lengthy process regarding our members' pay which could ultimately prove unsuccessful and result in further disruption to services.

He added: “In order to ensure there is not such an outcome it is essential that the National Transport Authority steps up to the mark and provides adequate funding to allow Bus Éireann to maintain services and increase its employees basic pay in-line with industry norms.

"Such an approach would adequately recognise the sacrifices made by our members to secure the continued viability of the company.”