Union denies spreading misinformation about Bus Connects plan

The National Bus and Rail Union have rejected claims that they're spreading misinformation about the Bus Connects plan.

An independent expert hired by the National Transport Authority to examine the plan claims the union is organising public meetings to turn the public against the proposals.

The NBRU say the elderly, people with disabilities and communities on the edge of Dublin will all lose out under plans to revamp the capital's bus network.

Dermot O'Leary from the NBRU says they have not organised any public meetings.

"We have not organised any public meetings anywhere. There's been lots of public meetings across the city organised by lots of politicians from across the political spectrum and community activists.

"Yes, they have invited us to speak at those meetings but, funny thing, when we get to those meetings, the people who invited us are actually chairing those meetings for that very fact.

"We are a stakeholder."

Digital Desk