UNICEF encouraging Government to increase parental supports for fathers

UNICEF is encouraging the Irish Government to increase parental supports for fathers and families.

It has welcomed the introduction of two weeks paternity leave for Irish dads since 2016 but says it's time to do more.

Speaking ahead of Fathers' Day, UNICEF Ireland Executive Director Peter Power says arrangements in other European countries are far more generous.

"Ireland currently lags well behind the majority of European Union countries in terms of paid paternity or paternal leave for fathers.

"So Father's Day this week is a real opportunity for UNICEF and other organisations to advocate for more flexibility for fathers as increasingly evidence is showing they are playing an important role in their children's lives."

- Digital Desk