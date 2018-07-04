Unannounced inspection finds major non-compliances at Dublin centre for people with disabilities

A damning report into a Dublin facility for people with disabilities suggests some residents were not consulted about do not resuscitate orders.

An unannounced inspection by Hiqa in January this year, just two months after it had threatened to close the centre down, has detailed a litany of major non-compliances.

14 non-compliances in 18 areas were highlighted, ten of which were major.

They include listing "going to bed" as community inclusion and attending a physio appointment as an "activity".

Inspectors were not happy that action had been taken to address potential financial abuse.

There was not a paper trail to show that residents or their families were aware they had been identified as not to be resuscitated.

Hiqa acknowledged some measures were being taken to address certain failures - but these were at too early a stage in January to have brought about positive change.

File photo

Digital Desk