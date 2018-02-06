Unannounced Hiqa inspection finds major non-compliances in Dublin nursing home

A Hiqa inspection has found a centre based in Dublin to be majorly non-compliant across a number of areas.

The unannounced inspection was carried out at Raheny Community Nursing Unit.

It found allegations of abuse made against staff members were investigated but that adequate measures were not put in place to safeguard residents in the immediate aftermath.

It also found residents had to wait for staff to assist them to get washed and dressed.

The unannounced inspection carried out in October last year found the centre to be non-compliant in the areas of governance and management, safeguarding and safety, residents' rights, dignity and consultation and in suitable staffing.

Read the report in full here:

