Ulster Bank: We'll do whatever is required to comply with laws and regulations in mortgage sell-off

Ulster Bank has today admitted that it intends to sell up to around 7,000 home loans.

The bank has published its full-year results this morning which show it had an operating loss of €151m in 2017.

The sale would make it the second major bank in the country to try to put non-performing mortgages on the market.

Permanent TSB still has not found a buyer for the 18,000 home loans it has been trying to sell.

Update - 11.30am: Ulster Bank's CEO Gerry Mallon says they will try to sell their loan book as long as it is legal.

He said: "We operate under a framework of laws and regulations and neither of these are optional to us, so the laws are a matter for the lawmakers and the regulations are a matter for the regulators.

"We'll do whatever is required to comply with both, we'll have a portfolio that we will bring forward to the market and we'll see who is eligible and interested to buy it."

Ulster Bank's CEO Gerry Mallon said that his bank now intends to make a similar move.

"Part of our strategy and one of the things we've made an adjustment in our accounts for is the fact that we reckon that a loan sale is one of the things we'll have to deploy and it could be approximately a third of the overall non-performing loan book," he said.

Reacting to the news Sinn Fein's finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said the mooted sale will "end in tears" and will result in an increase of home repossessions.

Deputy Doherty told RTE's Morning Ireland programme warned that repayment options offered by banks will not be provided by vulture funds and said families in arrears should also be offered the type of write-downs being offered by vulture funds.

Deputy Doherty warned that no court could force vulture funds to offer options to distressed mortgage holders and suggsted Ulster Bank chief executive Gerry Mallon's failure to appear with his colleagues before the Oireachtas Finance Committee was a "snub to the committee and to the Irish people".

