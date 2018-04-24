Ulster Bank apologises as some transactions 'no longer showing' in customers' accounts

Ulster Bank has said this morning that it is aware that money is not showing in some customers' accounts.

Some of the bank's customers have reported that their salaries have disappeared from their accounts, and that direct debits have not been paid.

Other customers say that their cards are being declined and their balances are not correct.

Ulster Bank says it is working hard to fix the issue "as a matter of urgency".

"We are aware that some transactions previously applied to accounts for ROI customers since 20/04 are no longer showing," a statement read.

"We are working hard to fix this issue and apologise for any inconvenience."

