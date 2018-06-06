UL to confer Honorary Doctorate on Vicky Phelan for 'exceptional commitment to improving women’s healthcare'

The University of Limerick is to confer an Honorary Doctorate on Vicky Phelan.

Terminally ill Vicky Phelan settled a case against a US laboratory in April after having her cervical cancer diagnosis delayed, leading to her cancer being more developed when she learned of it.

Her case lead to the CervicalCheck scandal in which 209 women had incorrect smear test results.

The third-level institute said they were conferring the doctorate "in recognition of her exceptional commitment to improving women’s healthcare in Ireland.

Ms Phelan, a graduate and former employee of UL, "has shown tremendous courage and determination since her diagnosis of terminal cervical cancer, a University spokeswoman said.

"Erudite, articulate and forthright, Vicky has contributed to uncovering a scandal which has affected the lives of hundreds of women and their families, and in doing so has given immeasurable service to the women of this country.

"As a result of her dedication to helping other people in similar circumstances, an investigation of the shortcomings of the current system is taking place so that in future, Ireland will have the benefit of a service corresponding to the highest international standards.

"Underpinning her commitment to women’s health, despite her own situation, Vicky has continued to call on women to participate in the cervical screening programme."

Ms Phelan will be presented with the Honourary Doctorate at the Irish World Academy in UL on Tuesday, June 26.