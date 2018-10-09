UCD to accept more students with exam upgrades on an 'exceptional basis'

UCD is going to accept more Leaving Cert students who get upgrades to their exam results this year.

The Dublin college will let up to 60 students in on an "exceptional basis" when their appeals make them eligible for a course.

According to reports, it's said to be relaxing the rules as a one-off in the interests of fairness.

Rebecca Carter

It follows the case of Wexford pupil Rebecca Carter, who started her first choice course at UCD last week.

It's after she won her High Court case to have the appeal of her exam results decided earlier than usual.

Digital Desk