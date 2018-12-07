UCD students apologise for alleged sexual comments about students on radio show

Four UCD students have apologised for 'inappropriate language and disrespectful comments' made on the college's radio station.

Student publication The College Tribune reported alleged sexual comments about named students on the 'Keepin' It Country' show on Belfield FM.

Podcasts for the show have been taken down following the incident, which took place last month.

In an open letter to listeners from the producers of the show, the four producers said that they are "sincerely apologetic to all who have been affected by the use of inappropriate language and disrespectful comments made on the show".

The letter acknowledged that the comments made on the air were unacceptable.

"These comments are not reflective of our personal viewpoints or that of the school of Agriculture and Food Science.

We are aware that the comments made are not acceptable in the society in which we want to live in, that promotes equality and respect for all.

"We’ve accepted that we were wrong, and that there is a needed change of attitude regarding respectfulness and equality for everyone.

"We believe college life should be an enjoyable experience and that everyone should be comfortable in their experience of UCD."

Digital Desk