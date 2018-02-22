UCD introducing gender neutral toilets and transgender changing facilities

Over 100 toilets at University College Dublin are set to be re-designated as gender neutral.

The move is said to be one of a number of policies to make the university more welcoming to transgender and gender-fluid students and employees.

According to the Irish Times, a number of transgender changing facilities will also be introduced at UCD's sports centre at Belfield.

The university will also allow students change their names on college documents without the need for gender recognition certs.