UCC to become first Irish university to fly the Transgender Pride Flag

University College Cork will become the first university in Ireland to fly the Transgender Pride Flag this afternoon.

It is to mark its commitment to trans and non-binary staff and students.

Transgender Pride Flag flying at UCC. Photos: John Sheehan Photography.

The flying of the flag is one of the highlights of UCC's Equality Week.

"Flying the Transgender Pride Flag indicates UCC’s growing appreciation and understanding of trans and gender non-binary issues in Ireland and internationally," said Dr Karl Kitching, Director of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at UCC.

"UCC is currently in the process of finalising its Gender Identity and Expression Policy, which seeks to support trans and non-binary staff and students in a variety of ways.”

Meanwhile, the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone has officially launched LGBT Ireland as a national service provider and advocacy organisation.

LGBT Ireland sets out to expand services nationally for LGBT people, their families, friends, and communities and to deliver training on LGBT issues to the wider audiences in Ireland.

"LGBT Ireland is a newly established charity which has been developed out of the National LGBT Helpline project," said Paula Fagan, CEO.

"While Ireland has come a long way in providing rights and protections for LGBT people, there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure that when a person is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, or Trans, they can be open about who they are, without any fear of encountering negative reactions or stigma.

"We will also be providing training to staff and volunteers working in Public and Private sector organisations to assist them to better understand the needs of LGBT people and to help make their services more open and welcoming, so that LGBT people are visible and celebrated in workplaces, homes and communities across Ireland.”

