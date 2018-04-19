UCC student named Journalist of the Year at the Smedia awards

UCC’s Aoife Walsh has been named Journalist of the Year in the Irish Examiner sponsored category of the National Student Media Awards in a glittering ceremony at the Aviva Stadium last night.
The award, selected from a final panel of six, was chosen by Acting Editor Allan Prosser who said that Aoife edged a close-run competition because of the readability of her work and because she is not glum in her writing style. “That’s a bonus in 2018” he added.
Aoife’s victory was part of a memorable evening for UCC in the Smedias when UCC Express also took the top award for Newspaper of the Year in a category sponsored by the Irish Times. For the second year in a row, the UCC 98.3FM programme Midday won Radio Production of the Year — News and Current Affairs. UCC Express also won Website of the Year. Sarah Ryan won Colour Writer of the Year
Organiser of the awards, Ciara Mahon, operations director of Generation Y said: "Another fantastic success for the National Student Media Awards and it is very heartening to see the smaller colleges challenging the dominance of the larger universities."
