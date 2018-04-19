UCC student named Journalist of the Year at the Smedia awards

UCC’s Aoife Walsh has been named Journalist of the Year in the Irish Examiner sponsored category of the National Student Media Awards in a glittering ceremony at the Aviva Stadium last night.

The award, selected from a final panel of six, was chosen by Acting Editor Allan Prosser who said that Aoife edged a close-run competition because of the readability of her work and because she is not glum in her writing style. “That’s a bonus in 2018” he added.

Aoife’s victory was part of a memorable evening for UCC in the Smedias when UCC Express also took the top award for Newspaper of the Year in a category sponsored by the Irish Times. For the second year in a row, the UCC 98.3FM programme Midday won Radio Production of the Year — News and Current Affairs. UCC Express also won Website of the Year. Sarah Ryan won Colour Writer of the Year

Organiser of the awards, Ciara Mahon, operations director of Generation Y said: "Another fantastic success for the National Student Media Awards and it is very heartening to see the smaller colleges challenging the dominance of the larger universities."

Simon Bourke, left, UL, Ruth Murphy, UCD, Lauren Mulvihill, UCC, Aoife Walsh UCC and Robert O'Sullivan UCC. five of the six nominees for the Irish Examiner - Journalist of theYear at the NAtional Student Media Awards in Dublin last evening . Photograph Moya Nolan

The awards are sponsored by oxygen.ie

The full list of winners

Small College/Society Publication of the Year: Dub 8 Magazine | GCD

Short Story of the Year: Lucy’s Spiral | Shane Breen |DKIT

Blog/Vlog of the Year: The Football Writer | Aaron Gallagher | DCU

Radio Production of the Year – Arts and Features: The Taig Over | Mary-Kate Findon | DIT

Magazine of the Year: Cypher | DIT

Short Animation of the Year: Hairmageddon | Stephen Poole | BCFE

Colour Writer Of The Year: Sarah Ryan | UCC

Sports Photographer Of The Year: Andrew Tierney | SCFE

Film Script of the Year: Capriccio | Cian Johnston | GCD

Léiriúcháin Teilifíse i nGaeilge – Faisnéis & Drámaíocht: An Lá A Thit An Condor | Niall Kenny & Allister Higgins | WIT

Website of the Year: UCC Express | UCC

RSA Award for Journalism related to Road Safety: Cian Carton | UCD

News Photographer of the Year: Matthew Rose-Nel | UCD

SFI Science Writer of the Year: Shauna Bowers | DCU

Layout & Design of the Year – Magazine: TN2 Magazine | TCD

Layout & Design of the Year – Newspaper: Trinity News | TCD

Short Film of the Year: Skin Deep | Laura Byrne | ITB

TV Production of the Year: A 22 Year Old Tries a 12 Year Old’s Homework | Luke Fitzpatrick | UCD

Features Writer of the Year – Arts & Pop Culture: Colin Gannon | DCU

Radio DJ of the Year: Katie Hughes | LIT

Iriseoireacht trí Ghaeilge - Scríofa: Zoe Kinsella | DIT

Radio Documentary of the Year: Pigeon Keepers | Garr Cleary | IADT

Journalist of the Year – National Media: Aaron Gallagher | DCU

Radio Production of the Year – News & Current Affairs: Midday | Robert O’Sullivan, Niamh O’Reilly & Aaron Frahill | UCC

Features Writer of the Year – News & Current Affairs: Rachel O’Neill | UCD

Iriseoireacht trí Ghaeilge - Radió: Gan Teorainn | Meadhbh Ní Eadhra | NUIG

Radio Journalist of the Year: The Taig Over | Mary-Kate Findon | DIT

People’s Choice Award: William McCartney | UCD

Sports Writer of the Year: Mark Boylan | UL

European Commission Award: Brían Donnelly | UCD

Journalist of the Year: Aoife Walsh | UCC

Photographer of the Year: Chris Corner | GCD

Editor of the Year: Shauna Bowers | DCU

Newspaper of the Year: UCC Express | UCC