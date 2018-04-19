UCC student named Journalist of the Year at the Smedia awards

UCC’s Aoife Walsh has been named Journalist of the Year in the Irish Examiner sponsored category of the National Student Media Awards in a glittering ceremony at the Aviva Stadium last night.

The award, selected from a final panel of six, was chosen by Acting Editor Allan Prosser who said that Aoife edged a close-run competition because of the readability of her work and because she is not glum in her writing style. “That’s a bonus in 2018” he added.

Aoife’s victory was part of a memorable evening for UCC in the Smedias when UCC Express also took the top award for Newspaper of the Year in a category sponsored by the Irish Times. For the second year in a row, the UCC 98.3FM programme Midday won Radio Production of the Year — News and Current Affairs. UCC Express also won Website of the Year. Sarah Ryan won Colour Writer of the Year

Organiser of the awards, Ciara Mahon, operations director of Generation Y said: "Another fantastic success for the National Student Media Awards and it is very heartening to see the smaller colleges challenging the dominance of the larger universities."

Simon Bourke, left, UL, Ruth Murphy, UCD, Lauren Mulvihill, UCC, Aoife Walsh UCC and Robert O'Sullivan UCC. five of the six nominees for the Irish Examiner - Journalist of theYear at the NAtional Student Media Awards in Dublin last evening . Photograph Moya Nolan

The awards are sponsored by oxygen.ie

The full list of winners

  • Small College/Society Publication of the Year: Dub 8 Magazine | GCD

  • Short Story of the Year: Lucy’s Spiral | Shane Breen |DKIT

  • Blog/Vlog of the Year: The Football Writer | Aaron Gallagher | DCU

  • Radio Production of the Year – Arts and Features: The Taig Over | Mary-Kate Findon | DIT

  • Magazine of the Year: Cypher | DIT

  • Short Animation of the Year: Hairmageddon | Stephen Poole | BCFE

  • Colour Writer Of The Year: Sarah Ryan | UCC

  • Sports Photographer Of The Year: Andrew Tierney | SCFE

  • Film Script of the Year: Capriccio | Cian Johnston | GCD

  • Léiriúcháin Teilifíse i nGaeilge – Faisnéis & Drámaíocht: An Lá A Thit An Condor | Niall Kenny & Allister Higgins | WIT

  • Website of the Year: UCC Express | UCC

  • RSA Award for Journalism related to Road Safety: Cian Carton | UCD

  • News Photographer of the Year: Matthew Rose-Nel | UCD

  • SFI Science Writer of the Year: Shauna Bowers | DCU

  • Layout & Design of the Year – Magazine: TN2 Magazine | TCD

  • Layout & Design of the Year – Newspaper: Trinity News | TCD

  • Short Film of the Year: Skin Deep | Laura Byrne | ITB

  • TV Production of the Year: A 22 Year Old Tries a 12 Year Old’s Homework | Luke Fitzpatrick | UCD

  • Features Writer of the Year – Arts & Pop Culture: Colin Gannon | DCU

  • Radio DJ of the Year: Katie Hughes | LIT

  • Iriseoireacht trí Ghaeilge - Scríofa: Zoe Kinsella | DIT

  • Radio Documentary of the Year: Pigeon Keepers | Garr Cleary | IADT

  • Journalist of the Year – National Media: Aaron Gallagher | DCU

  • Radio Production of the Year – News & Current Affairs: Midday | Robert O’Sullivan, Niamh O’Reilly & Aaron Frahill | UCC

  • Features Writer of the Year – News & Current Affairs: Rachel O’Neill | UCD

  • Iriseoireacht trí Ghaeilge - Radió: Gan Teorainn | Meadhbh Ní Eadhra | NUIG

  • Radio Journalist of the Year: The Taig Over | Mary-Kate Findon | DIT

  • People’s Choice Award: William McCartney | UCD

  • Sports Writer of the Year: Mark Boylan | UL

  • European Commission Award: Brían Donnelly | UCD

  • Journalist of the Year: Aoife Walsh | UCC

  • Photographer of the Year: Chris Corner | GCD

  • Editor of the Year: Shauna Bowers | DCU

  • Newspaper of the Year: UCC Express | UCC

