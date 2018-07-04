Uber proposes pilot bus service in Limerick

Uber wants to run a pilot bus service in Limerick.

The ride-sharing App has not got a license to operate in this country yet but has a base in Limerick where it employs around 400 people.

Uber says it has made a formal proposal to the National Transport Authority to trial a national and rural bus service.

"We'd love the opportunity to actually run a pilot down in Limerick," said Uber general manager Kieran Harte.

"We worked with Limerick City and County Council to actually devise that pilot and it was well supported by them.

They have some of the same congestion challenges, lack of reliability challenges that most cities face today.

Uber has spent the last year in talks with the Transport Minister about running a rural bus service here.

"In fairness to the Minister we have been involved in conversations now for the past year or so," Mr Harte said.

"We'd love to partner with the regulator and also local councils so any local councils out there that think they need to use our technology to better improve their community transport strategies, we'd love to be speaking to them."

Digital Desk