U2 among mourners at funeral of music promoter Dave Kavanagh

There was a large turn out at the funeral of music promoter Dave Kavanagh this morning, including many famous Irish entertainers who attended to pay their respects.

The funeral took place at St. Mary's Church, Haddington Road, Dublin this morning, with members of U2, The High Kings, Clannad and many others in attendance.

Dave Kavanagh.

Mr Kavanagh was U2’s first booking agent and saw huge success in his career as manager of Clannad and Celtic Woman.

He died aged 62 last Friday morning at Blackrock Clinic after a long battle with cancer.

Mr Kavanagh began his foray into the industry after serving as Entertainment Officer in UCD in 1975, and went on to represent groups such as U2, The Boomtown Rats, Christy Moore, Planxty and Thin Lizzy as part of his Road Runner Agency.

U2's Bono and his wife Ali and Gavin Friday at the funeral today. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Bono and his wife Ali. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

A message on flowers from U2's Bono and his wife Ali. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

He went on to establish the Celtic Heartbeat label in the early 1990s, followed by Claddagh Records and then Liffey Records.

Dave was mourned by his wife Rhona, his son Luke and daughter Phoebe.

Glenda Gilsonand Louis Walsh pictured at the funeral.Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

- Digital Desk