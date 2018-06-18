Tyrone mother calls for medicinal cannabis access for seriously ill patients
A Tyrone mother is leading calls for a change to British law to allow seriously ill patients access to medicinal cannabis.
The call comes after Charlotte Caldwell successfully campaigned to get special permission from the UK's Home Secretary so her 12-year-old son, Billy, could get the drug.
It helps control his violent and potentially life-threatening seizures.
She is demanding other children get access to it too.
"It's very simple," she said.
