Tyres and rickshaws burned in Dublin blaze

Dublin Fire Brigade have dealt with a fire on Chancery Street in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Seven tenders dealt with the blaze, which involved a number of rickshaws and tyres.

Dublibn Fire Brigade advised anyone living or working nearby to close their windows.

There were no reports of injuries.

