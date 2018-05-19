Type 2 diabetes can be reversed by losing 15% of body weight - IrSPEN

People living with type 2 diabetes are being advised they can reverse or put their diabetes in remission by losing 15% of their body weight.

The message is going out from IrSPEN on European Obesity Day today.

It says this step can also save the state €4,000 per year per patient.

Professor Carel le Roux says the way you lose weight doesn't matter.

He said: "It does not matter how you achieve the 15% weight loss, it could be with diet, exercise, medication and/or surgery.

"It does not matter how we get 15% weight loss but if we can get that we can reverse and put type 2 diabetes into remission.

"How can we get there as quickly as possible without blaming th patients who are not able to lose the weight?"

- Digital Desk