Two year suspended jail sentence for Cork man found with child pornography

A Midleton man caught with child pornography has been given a two-year suspended jail sentence.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed the entirely suspended sentence on the accused man who pleaded guilty recently at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Eric Tynan of 27 Forest Hill, Midleton, County Cork, admitted the offence of possession of the child pornography related to October 1 2015 at his home where he had 34 pornographic images of children on one laptop, four images on another laptop and two images on an iPhone.

He also admitted that on the same date and place he did knowingly produce child pornography in respect of a single image on his phone where for he superimposed his face in an image of child pornography.

Although the wording of that charge refers to production for the purpose of distribution, it was stressed yesterday at the sentencing hearing that there was no distribution.

John Devlin barrister emphasised this point and the investigating officer, Det. Sergeant Seán Leahy agreed there was no distribution of any image.

The detective said gardaí obtained a warrant to search the defendant’s home three years ago and seized two laptops and a mobile phone. He said there were 34 grade-two images and six grade-one (the most serious grade of images) on one computer. There were four category-two images on the second computer. The manipulated child pornographic image was on his phone.

Det. Sgt. Leahy said the accused man was otherwise of good character and had no previous convictions of any kind and had not come to the attention of gardaí since this case was investigated.