Two-year-old boy dies after traffic accident in Wicklow

A two-year-old boy has been killed after being hit by a car in Bray, Co. Wicklow.

The collision happened yesterday afternoon at Silverbridge at 4.30pm.

He was taken to Crumlin Children's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí have said the boy died when he was struck by a car.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The scene has been sealed off and the area will be examined by Garda collision investigators this morning.

Digital Desk