Two yachts towed to safety after being rescued off West Cork coast

Two yachts have been towed to safety after being rescued off the West Cork coast.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat was called out to a vessel with five crew on board just off the Seven Heads yesterday afternoon.

The 41-foot yacht was towed back into Courtmacsherry Harbour.

Later a 35-foot yacht with a lone sailor on board got into difficulty off the Old Head of Kinsale.

Courtmacsherry Lifeboat LPO Vincent O'Donovan said everyone is fine.

"They had difficulties at that time. They are all ok now."

"Just after the lifeboat refuelled and got ready for its next event, 10 minutes later the lifeboat was again called out to a single sailor that was on voyage from Portugal to the Shetland Islands."

- Digital Desk