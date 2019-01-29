Two women held over murder of Belfast community worker

Two women have been arrested in connection with the “brutal” murder of east Belfast community worker Ian Ogle.

The 45-year-old father-of-two died after being seriously assaulted in Cluan Place, near a busy arterial route in the city, on Sunday night.

Police at the scene in Belfast where 45-year-old Ian Ogle was murdered (Michael McHugh/PA)

Forensic officers combed a nearby city park for clues on Monday, churning the soil using specialist equipment, as police appealed for anybody who saw a group of men running in the area to come forward.

Detectives from the PSNI Serious Crime Branch have launched a murder investigation.

Two women, aged 35 and 36, were detained on Monday evening, a spokesman said.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

Cluan PlaceEast BelfastIan OgleMurderPSNI

