Two women arrested in connection with human trafficking in Belfast

Two women have been arrested in the North after five potential victims of human trafficking were rescued in operations across Belfast.

The suspects are being held on suspicion of a number of offences including brothel keeping.

"The PSNI, National Crime Agency and the Home Office were involved in searches at properties in east, south and west Belfast this morning," said Simon Hunter of Q Radio.

"We are told it is part of an extensive investigation into an organised criminal gang with links to Eastern Europe.

"A 36-year-old suspect was held in the Glenbrook Avenue area where one potential victim was rescued.

"Another suspect who is 24 years old was held around Donegal Avenue where another potential victim was found.

"Three others were rescued from an address in the Violet Street area.

"They are all being described as female but we have not been told of their ages."

Digital Desk