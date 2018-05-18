Two women affected by CervicalCheck scandal yet to be contacted

Two women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal are yet to be contacted.

The latest update from the HSE shows that 207 women or families have been contacted out of 209.

Vicky Phelan has terminal cancer.

These are women where the audit showed their test could have provided a different result.

The HSE is also working with the National Cancer Registry of Ireland and the Department of Health to identify any other women who had cervical cancer during the relevant time period, who may also have had a smear test.

It says it will conclude this in the next week and will then agree a communication process with the International Expert Panel for these women

It is anticipated that the Panel will be in place towards the end of next week.

In relation to the helpline, over 19,000 calls have been answered, while out of nearly 11,000 call back requests - 8,327 have been returned.

- Digital Desk