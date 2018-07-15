Two women, 19, robbed by men with baseball bats in Skerries

Back to Ireland Home

Two teenage women have been robbed by two men with baseball bats in Skerries in Dublin.

The 19-year-olds were on their way home from Longitude Festival at around 1.45am on Saturday morning.

The men threatened the young women before taking a handbag from one of them.

They tried to take a bag from the other teen, but her screams alerted people in the area and the men fled the scene in a car.

Gardaí in Skerries are appealing for witnesses.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Dublin, Robbery

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland