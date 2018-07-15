Two women, 19, robbed by men with baseball bats in Skerries

Two teenage women have been robbed by two men with baseball bats in Skerries in Dublin.

The 19-year-olds were on their way home from Longitude Festival at around 1.45am on Saturday morning.

The men threatened the young women before taking a handbag from one of them.

They tried to take a bag from the other teen, but her screams alerted people in the area and the men fled the scene in a car.

Gardaí in Skerries are appealing for witnesses.

Digital Desk