Two women, 19, robbed by men with baseball bats in Skerries
Two teenage women have been robbed by two men with baseball bats in Skerries in Dublin.
The 19-year-olds were on their way home from Longitude Festival at around 1.45am on Saturday morning.
The men threatened the young women before taking a handbag from one of them.
They tried to take a bag from the other teen, but her screams alerted people in the area and the men fled the scene in a car.
Gardaí in Skerries are appealing for witnesses.
