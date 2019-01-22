Two winners in €500,000 EuroMillions Plus draw
There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth over €70m.
The numbers drawn were 9, 23, 29, 41, 49 and the Lucky Stars were 8 and 10.
There was one player who matched five numbers plus one Lucky Star to win €913,607.
There were two winners of the EuroMillions Plus draw worth €500,000.
The numbers drawn were 9, 10, 16, 18 and 23.
The winning tickets were sold in the east and online.
