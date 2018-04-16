Two weather warnings for heavy rain and gusts of up to 110km/h in place for today

Two separate weather warnings are coming into force this morning with strong winds and heavy rain.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford with up to 50 mm expected.

There is also a nationwide Status Yellow wind warning in place from 9am, starting along Atlantic coastal counties and extending countrywide through the course of the afternoon and evening.

Met Eireann forecast gusts of up to 110km/h, and both warnings are in place until Tuesday morning.