Two tourists die in Kerry jaunting-car accident

Two American tourists who were travelling on a jaunting car have died following a freak accident at one of Co Kerry's most popular visitor attractions.

The accident happened at the Gap of Dunloe at around 2pm today near Kate Kearney's Cottage.

The two people, a man and a woman, are believed to be in their 50s or 60s.

It is not known at this stage how many people were on the jaunting car. However, it is believed there were no other vehicles involved and that the jaunting car may have overturned.

The details are not yet clear but it is understood the tourists were killed in an accident involving a jaunting car or a trap type vehicle, which is the traditional way to sight-see through the scenic narrow pass in the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks near Killarney.

Gardaí have closed the road near the location of the accident and Kerry Mountain Rescue are at the scene.

Almost a year ago, in May of 2016, an American tourist, a cyclist lost her life in a cycling accident in the Gap.

