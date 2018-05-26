Two-to-one landslide repeals the 8th Amendment; Donegal only county to vote 'No'
Ireland has voted decisively to change the constitution to repeal the Eighth Amendment by a majority of 706,349, or 66.4% to 33.6%.
The public decided by a two-to-one landslide to repeal part of the state’s constitution which effectively prohibits terminations unless a mother’s life is endangered.
The referendum on Friday produced an overwhelming consensus for reform amongst men and women, nearly all classes and age groups, and across most counties in Ireland.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar hailed the culmination of a “quiet revolution” and said a new law could be in place before the end of the year.
Fantastic crowds at Dublin Castle. Remarkable day. A quiet revolution has taken place, a great act of democracy. pic.twitter.com/MLtzkSkdLw— Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) May 26, 2018
Referendum returning officer Barry Ryan said a majority of more than 700,000 voted Yes to repeal.
About two million people voted and results showed urban dwellers and a significant proportion of rural voters backed repeal of the Eighth Amendment of the constitution.
In parts of Dublin almost 80% favoured liberalising restrictions on abortion in early pregnancy.
Pollsters suggested the stories of women forced to travel or take illegal pills obtained on the internet helped sway public opinion, as well as the death of an Indian dentist denied the procedure while she miscarried.
Ministers have promised to allow terminations within the first 12 weeks, subject to medical advice and a cooling-off period, and between 12 and 24 weeks in exceptional circumstances.
Mr Varadkar said the result represented “the culmination of a quiet revolution”, one that had been taking place in Ireland for the past 10 to 20 years.
He said: "A quiet revolution has taken place and a great act of democracy.
"A hundred years since women got the right to vote.
"Today, we as a people have spoken. And we say that we trust women and we respect women and their decisions."
Mr Varadkar said that this "resounding result"' gives his Government a mandate to "bring forward legislation and secure its passage by the end of the year."
He spoke to reassure those who voted No, saying: "I know today is not welcome.
"You may feel that the country has taken the wrong turn, is no longer a country you recognise.
"I would like to reassure you that Ireland is still the same country today as it was before, just a little more tolerant, open and respectful."
- Press Association and Digital Desk
