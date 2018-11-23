Two-thirds of insurance claims withdrawn when followed up by gardaí

Back to Insurance Ireland Home

Two-thirds of people who were informed by Gardaí that their insurance claim was being investigated for being potentially fraudulent ended up withdrawing it.

Insurance Ireland's fraud group flagged a number of cases that they thought might be fake with Gardaí.

Picture: iStock

After officers called to the home of each claimant, the majority of claims were dropped.

Insurance Minister Michael D'Arcy says this is the way we should be tackling fraud.

READ MORE: Former Kerry star 'Bomber' Liston's name causes security alert on flight to Cork

"Two-thirds of the claims that they have chased up, that they have followed up, have been withdrawn," said Mr D'Arcy.

"So that's something that I think is a very positive development.

"We shouldn't be trying to figure these out in the courts, at the last stage. We should be trying to deal with them earlier."

- Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

GardaíInsurance

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland