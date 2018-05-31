Two teens in critical condition after getting into difficulty while swimming in Ennis quarry

By Pat Flynn and Gordon Deegan

Two teenagers, both aged around 15, have been airlifted to hospital after they got into difficulty while swimming in Co Clare this afternoon.

It’s understood the alarm was raised at around 3.30pm and a search mounted at disused quarry near Knockanean on the outskirts of Ennis.

Two units of Ennis fire service, including their water rescue unit, were initially mobilised to the incident along with gardaí and ambulance paramedics.

The Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard, the Shannon based search and rescue helicopter and Clare Civil Defence were also involved in the operation.

It’s understood that two casualties were soon located and brought ashore where efforts to resuscitate them were carried out. The Shannon Coastguard helicopter transferred the two to University Hospital Limerick.

Chief Supt John Kerin of the Clare Garda Division described their condition as ‘critical’.

The senior Garda said that both were under the water for a considerable period of time before they were taken from the water by members of the emergency service at the scene in a water body in a quarry at Gaurus, Roslevan on the outskirts of Ennis.

Chief Supt Kerin said that the two were part of a larger number of five of six youths swimming in the water.

He said that a number of the youths got into difficulty and two went under the water at around 4pm. He said that the parents and families of the two critically injured teenagers have been notified and were on their way to the hospital.

Insp John Ryan said that it was a very distressing scene at the scene as the operation to rescue the two took place.

There are signs at the entrance of the lands stating ‘Danger - Deep Water - No Swimming’ and ‘Danger silt Pond, Deep Water, Keep Clear.

The incident today follows the death of an Ennis school boy who drowned in the same body of water in the early 1980s.