Two teenagers arrested in Derry following incident where police car was rammed

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested after an incident in which a police car was rammed in the North

It happened in Limavady, Co Derry last night at around 8pm.

File image

Police were responding to reports of a stolen car which failed to stop at a checkpoint.

A short time later police spotted the car on Main Street, it rammed the police car in an attempt to make off.

One officer sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

The driver of the car was arrested by police at the scene. A second person was arrested later in Derry.