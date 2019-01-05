Two teenagers arrested in Derry following incident where police car was rammed
Two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested after an incident in which a police car was rammed in the North
It happened in Limavady, Co Derry last night at around 8pm.
Police were responding to reports of a stolen car which failed to stop at a checkpoint.
A short time later police spotted the car on Main Street, it rammed the police car in an attempt to make off.
One officer sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision.
The driver of the car was arrested by police at the scene. A second person was arrested later in Derry.