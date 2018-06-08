Two teenagers arrested in connection with the murder of 36-year-old Polish man in Derry
Detectives in Derry investigating the murder of a 36-year-old Polish man have arrested two teenagers.
The body of 36-year-old Piotr Krowka, a Polish national, was discovered in a derelict property on the Glen Road in Maghera on Tuesday, 3 April.
Two teenagers aged 16 and 17, were detained in the Maghera area this morning on suspicion of withholding information and both are in custody.
