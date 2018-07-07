Two stores recall pesto due to Salmonella risk

Dunnes Stores and Spar are recalling some of their 'own-brand' pestos, due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

Consumers who bought affected batches should dispose of it, or return it to the place of purchase.

A list of affected products is published on the Food Safety Authority of Ireland Website.

It includes 130g tubs of Dunnes Stores Tomato and Basil pestos, and 125g tubs of Spar's Basil and Red pestos - all with expiry dates in September.

Digital Desk