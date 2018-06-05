Two separate challenges initiated to 8th Amendment referendum result

By Ann O’Loughlin

Two separate applications have been initiated seeking permission to bring petitions challenging the result of the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

One of the petitions is by a Dubin woman, Joanna Jordan, who previously failed in her petition seeking to overturn the result of the 2012 Children's Referendum. The second is by a Mr Charles Byrne.

Ms Jordan is representing herself while Mr Byrne is represented by Dublin-based solicitor, Cormac O Ceallaigh.

File photo of Joanna Jordan.

In an affidavit, Ms Jordan, St Kevin’s Villas, Glenageary Road Upper, Dun Laoghaire, claims “evidence is coming in of large numbers of potential no voters who were unable to vote due to de-registering”. These, she claims, consisted of groups such as convents of nuns and residents of nursing homes.

She also claims that “thousands of young Irish citizens who were paid to return to vote” were not questioned at polling stations about their time of residency abroad.

She claims she canvassed for a No note over 17 weeks in Dublin city centre.

“Initially the majority of people were in favour of a ‘yes’ vote. By the beginning of May there was a shift to a ‘no’ vote which continued until the 24th of may,” she says in her grounding affidavit.

She said a “foreign journalist” told her on Thursday night, May 24, the eve of the referendum, the polls were showing a “2.6 per cent differential”.

“Within 24 hours, the result showed an increase of 20 per cent. Such a swing is not possible.”

She claims the tally of the number of votes cast per polling box was “not always given” when requested by the No side at the close of voting on May 25. That, she said, “begs the question” whether the number of ballots counted from 9am on May 26 was the same as the number of ballots in the boxes at 10pm on May 25.

“If not, it could account for the 20 per cent overnight swing.”

Under the Referendum Act, applications to bring petitions seeking leave to challenge the result of a referendum must be presented seven days after the official result is published in Iris Oifigiúil.

That notice was published on Tuesday May 29 and the intended petitions were moved at the High Court on Monday on behalf of Ms Jordan and Mr Byrne.

Mr Justice Michael White, who was the duty High Court judge on the bank holiday, granted both applicants leave to prepare a petition and to serve a notice of motion.

He also directed the matter would return next Monday before the president of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly.

The respondents to Ms Jordan’s proceedings include Ireland, the Taoiseach, the Attorney General, the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy, and the Minister for Health, Simon Harris.