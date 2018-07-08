Two rescued after near-drownings on Dublin beaches today

Two people have been rescued from near-drownings at separate beaches in Dublin.

The first incident happened at Claremont Beach in Howth where a swimmer was resuscitated after being taken unconscious from the water.

Some hours later a tourist was resuscitated after being found unresponsive while swimming on nearby Burrow Beach.

In both cases, several agencies were involved including Beach Life Guards, Coast Guard, RNLI, Dublin Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service.

