Two reported dead after light aircraft crash in Antrim

Two people are reported to have died after a light aircraft crash in Co Antrim.

No patients were taken from the scene of the crash about three miles from Belfast International Airport, the ambulance service said.

Reports of the fatalities could not immediately be independently confirmed.

Paramedics, firefighters, an air ambulance and police attended the scene near Nutts Corner.

Family and friends arrive at the scene - Northern Ireland Fire Service is attending the scene of a light aircraft fire at Nutts Corner, County Antrim. Pic: Justin Kernoghan

The incident happened close to a wooded area shortly after midday on Thursday, two or three miles from Belfast International Airport. A spokeswoman said the aircraft was not operating to or from there.

A statement from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said: "No patients were taken from the scene and the major incident was stood down at 12:49."

It is believed the plane took off from Newtownards Airfield this morning.

The site is two or three miles from Belfast International Airport but a spokeswoman said the aircraft was not operating to or from there.

She added: "It crashed in the vicinity of Loanends."

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call at 12:23 this afternoon following reports that a light aircraft had come down near Nutts Corner."

She added: "One rapid response paramedic, three emergency ambulance crews and two officers have been dispatched to the incident.

"The charity air ambulance has also been tasked to the scene.

"This is an ongoing incident and no further information is available at this time."

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) statement confirmed the emergency services were in attendance.
